Watchman shot dead by forester in Srivilliputtur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve

The forester alleged that the watchman he opened fire in self-defence as the watchman, who was carrying a carcass, attacked him with a machete

October 30, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives of Eswaran staging a protest on Cumbum Road on Sunday. 

Relatives of Eswaran staging a protest on Cumbum Road on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A forester shot dead a 55-year-old night watchman inside the Srivilliputtur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) on Saturday.

The forester, Thirumurugan, said he opened fire in “self-defence” after the victim allegedly trespassed into the reserve forest and was spotted carrying the carcass of a wild animal.

The victim, Eswaran, of Kullapagoundanpatti, was working as a watchman at a couple of private farms. When he was moving inside the SMTR, Thirumurugan stopped him.

According to Thirumurugan, when he was questioning Eswaran, the latter attacked him with a machete and in “self-defence”, he had opened fire at the watchman, who died on the spot.

The Kumuli police have registered a case.

The body has been sent to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate Ramanathan visited the scene on Sunday and conducted a judicial probe, the police said.

Senior police officers led by Madhu Kumari, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Uthamapalayam, were present. Meanwhile, Eswaran’s relatives staged a protest on Cumbum Road, demanding a detailed inquiry into his death and urged the police to conduct the probe in a transparent manner and arrest those who were responsible for his death. A large posse of police personnel were deployed.

