Watchman found murdered

Madurai

A 62-year-old watchman, Murugesan, in the depot of an omni bus operator, was found dead with multiple cut injuries on Melakkal Road under S.S. colony police station limits on Monday morning.

Police suspect that burglars who used to steal batteries from buses could have attacked the watchman when he tried to catch them. Though the crime is said to have occurred in the night, it came to light only in the morning when the workers reported for duty. S.S. Colony police are on the lookout for the culprits.