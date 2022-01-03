Watchman found murdered in Silaiman

A 50-year-old man, A. Kannan of Karseri was found dead with head injuries at Kalmedu under Silaiman police station limits on Monday late evening.

The police said the deceased was working as a watchman at A. K. Nagar layout in Kalmedu for the last few months.

He was found dead with bleeding injuries at around 7 p.m. The body has been taken to Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that Kannan used to chase away some local youths who used to assemble at A. K. Nagar for consuming liquor.

The police suspect that someone may have got enraged over the watchman's action and could have attacked him.

This is the second murder reported under Silaiman police station limits since Sunday.