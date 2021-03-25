Drinking water scarcity is the main issue in Mudukulathur

RAMANATHAPURAM

25 March 2021 22:49 IST

Residents demand a by-pass road and bus depot at Sayalkudi

Apart from the DMK and the AIADMK, candidates from the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Makkal Neethi Maiam are in the race in the caste sensitive Mudukalathur Assembly constituency in Ramanathapuram district.

The constituency had elected stalwarts like Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and former Speaker and late Congress leader S Balakrishnan from 1952 to 2011. Elections were held 15 times and the Forward Block had won twice, Swatantra Party and Tamil Maanila Congress one each, three Independents, Congress had won four times, DMK and the AIADMK emerged victorious two times each.

Situated in a highly dry belt, drinking water scarcity is the main issue. Though the rulers claimed that they have brought in Cauvery water, it is not fully implemented, S. Vellaichamy, a resident in Kamudi, said. A desalination plant was launched during the DMK regime at Naripayur, which too had gone defunct for various reasons.

Residents demand a by-pass road for Mudukalathur, bus depot at Sayalkudi, emergency ambulance service at Kadaladi Government Hospital, among others.

Though the elected representatives had promised to bring in better infrastructural facilities, nothing tangible had come in so far. Many people in Sayalkudi are engaged in jaggery production, which is famous among major markets in Tamil Nadu.

The constituency has Yerwadi dargah, a memorial for Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and the Mannar Sethupathi King’s palace.

The DMK has fielded Raja Kannappan (72). A political veteran, he was holding key portfolios in Jayalalithaa’s cabinet in 1991-96. In 1996, he tasted defeat in Tirupathur Assembly constituency to DMK’s Rama Sivaraman. In 2000, he floated Makkal Tamil Desam Party and got six seats as DMK’s ally. However, Mr. Kannappan lost in Illayankudi Assembly segment. After dissolving his party, he joined the DMK.

In the 2006 election, he won from Illayankudi constituency but later joined the AIADMK. In 2009, the late party supremo Ms. Jayalalithaa made him contest in Sivaganga Lok Sabha election against P. Chidambaram of the Congress. After being defeated by 3,354 votes, he contested against DMK’s K.R. Periakaruppan in 2011 Assembly election but lost in the race.

The demise of Ms Jayalalithaa made Mr Kannappan to go back to DMK as he did not get the expected recognition as ‘senior’ politician in the AIADMK. By organising an event at Madurai in 2020, Mr. Kannappan joined the DMK in the presence of M. K. Stalin.

For the AIADMK, Keerthika Muniasamy is the candidate. A post-graduate and active in the party’s state women’s wing, she has good rapport among party workers. During the pandemic time, she had worked well in creating awareness among the people and coordinating with health and sanitary teams. Above all, her husband Mr. Muniasamy is the AIADMK’s district secretary, who is known as accessible within and outside the party. Being a woman candidate and popular among rural and urban segments in the constituency, she has been pinning hopes from all women to cast their votes on the two-leaves symbol.

However, the AMMK had fielded a former MLA Murugan as its candidate, who is set to split the votes of the AIADMK. In the highly caste sensitive pocket, when the Election Commission had announced reclassification of constituencies, there were plans to drop Mudukalathur and make Kadalai as the Assembly segment. However, the people from the belt raised objections to it and said the name Mudukalathur was important since Thevar had won from here following which the proposal was dropped.

Apart from the three candidates, the NTK has R Rahmath Nisha and Navapanneer is contesting on Samathuva Makkal Katchi, an ally of MNM.