Watch | Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off third day of Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai

January 17, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST

Tamil Nadu’s traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu continued on January 17 at Palamedu in Madurai.

The third day and final day of the festival was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In Pictures | Jallikattu season begins in Tamil Nadu

The festival scores eager tamers trying to subdue charging bulls by latching on to their hump. Around 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers participated in the Palamedu Jallikattu. Jallikattu is played in the State during the Pongal festival. The harvest festival Pongal was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on January 15, with grand festivities ushering in the Tamil month ‘Thai’.