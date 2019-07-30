Watch out for sinister signs on your front door

Madurai district police have urged people to look for signs or symbols drawn outside their doors as they could be a secret code for robbers to identify ‘houses with potential.’

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said that in two incidents of burglaries reported in the district, ‘X’ marks were found outside the houses. “t looks like an identification mark left by burglars for safe or potential house for striking,” the SP told The Hindu. In both cases where the houses were broken open - one was reported recently and another a month back under Karuppayoorani police station limits - the ‘X’ marks were found. The police also found that ‘L’ mark was found in one of the houses that was not broken open.

While ocal people said that two women had come for population census enumeration and had left the symbols, the police said that no such census was under way now.

The police suspect that that while ‘X’ could be secret code for houses without inmates and ‘L’ for houses where inmates were present. The Superintendent of Police has advised the policemen on patrol to watch out for such signs or symbols.

The suspicion of the police has strengthened as the same mark was found in two other houses in a gap of one month.

People are advised to alert the police if they found any such marks on their houses.

However, Madurai City Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said that no such incidents of suspected marking of houses had been reported in the city.