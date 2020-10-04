Watch out for MIS-C, say doctors

Madurai

04 October 2020 20:09 IST

‘A small percentage of children who have recovered from COVID-19 can develop this syndrome’

Ten children, who had recovered from COVID-19 but later developed multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), were successfully treated at Government Rajaji Hospital. Though only a small percentage of children who recovered from COVID-19 can develop this syndrome, doctors stress the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

S. Balashankar, Head, Department of Paediatrics, says a small proportion of children develop MIS-C after two to six weeks of recovery from COVID-19. The child may display symptoms such as high fever, reddish eyes, rashes, neck swelling, vomiting or diarrhoea, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

A doctor from the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Chennai explains that MIS-C cases were first reported in western countries. “But, children with this syndrome are now identified in various parts of the State,” the doctor says.

Usually, children with MIS-C syndrome test positive for COVID-19 antibodies. “The level of antibodies in the children might have increased after being infected with COVID-19 or after being in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. But high levels of antibodies lead to an autoimmune reaction and the child develops multi-system inflammatory syndrome,” the doctor says.

D. Rajkumar, the Chief of Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at GRH, says this is a critical syndrome which primarily affect the coronary arteries and leads to coronary aneurysm. The syndrome is similar to Kawasaki disease, he says.

Dr. Balashankar says it can affect other body functions, including that of heart, liver and kidney or nervous system. The treatment protocol for children depends on the symptoms and severity of MIS-C. “Children are given steroids or intravenous immunoglobulin based on the severity. All the children with MIS-C syndrome that were treated at the hospital, which also includes patients referred from private hospitals, have recovered after complete treatment,” he says.

“Hence, early identification and prompt treatment of MIS-C are essential to prevent coronary aneurysm. If any child has high fever, reddish eyes or other symptoms, their parents must immediately take the child to the hospital,” says Dr. Rajkumar.