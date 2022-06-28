Waste dumped near micro-compost centre in Dindigul

A middle school and an anganwadi centre are functioning in the area

The waste dumped near the Municipal Corporation’s micro-compost centre (MCC) on Batlagundu Road in Paraipatti in Dindigul is an eyesore for commuters, inconvenience for local residents and health threat for all.

The garbage — mainly rags, plastic items, polythene covers, vegetable waste and worn-out cushion — has been accumulating on either side of the road for days together.

The stink emanating from the garbage was unbearable, said A. Sheriff, a resident of Begampur, who travels to Batlagundu frequently on business. “If the micro-compost centre processes the waste within the Corporation limits, why not collect the waste right next to the centre instead of letting it accumulate? This shows the lethargic attitude of the authorities concerned,” he added.

Another resident pointed out that there was an anganwadi centre and a government middle school nearby and the school students usually walked home past the MCC. It posed a health threat. “To see the entry point from Kodaikanal and Theni in this state is also very pathetic,” she added.

She also said there was a similar garbage mound on Batlagundu Road in Begampur, a kilometre away from Paraipatti. She called for responsible management of waste from the residents’ side as well.

A parent of a Class III student studying in the middle school complained that since the season was a little windy, plastic covers and bags flew and lay on roads, posing a threat to vehicle users.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramaniam said the issue had been brought to his notice and the garbage would be cleared as soon as possible.