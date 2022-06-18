Waste accumulated on arterial road paints an ugly scene in Dindigul

Garbage and plastic waste dumped along the roadside at NGO Colony in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

June 18, 2022 21:09 IST

The prime road on N.G.O. Colony in Balakrishnapuram Panchayat in Dindigul paints a pathetic picture of no less than a dumpyard on its fringes. From used worn-out mattresses to broken utensils, tiles, enormous amounts of plastic and polythene covers along with kitchen waste find their place on the roadside.

A resident of the area blamed the Corporation for the accumulation of waste on the road side as there are irregularities in door-to-door waste collection. “We have no choice but to resort to dumping the waste elsewhere,” he said.

He added that as most of the residents in the area are office-goers, especially government staff, the collection of waste can be shifted to a suitable time–a bit earlier in the morning–which will regulate proper waste collection.

G. Kaveri, 37, another resident of the area noted that the dumping of waste is a 10-year-old issue.

“The waste spread over a long stretch acts as a breeding place for mosquitos which is bound to spread diseases, while the stench is unbearable when passing by. It ought to be cleaned before the onset of rains which will worsen the conditions,” she added.

H Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre said that the dumper bin on the stretch stands damaged and barely fit for use. “There is poor collection of waste along the boundaries of many panchayats, including Seelapadi and Padiyur,” he noted.

He called for the rampant action of using heavy waste compactor vehicles to collect the entire dump in large lots thereby ending the longtime issue.

When highlighted the issue to Additional Collector C. Dineshkumar, he assured that immediate action would be taken to clear up the waste dumped.