Washing facility remains closed

A washing facility inaugurated by Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju at Bethaniauram on August 3 has been shut for over four months citing maintenance reasons.

The project cost ₹10 lakh including a new borewell. An overhead tank of 500 liters was also set up to aid washermen when water was not available in the Vaigai.

According to residents, the entire 20x25 square feet space has been under lock and key.

Children in the area can be seen jumping the wall and monkeying around the vacant space as it is dry and dysfunctional.

The 12 washing pits are filled with litter and dust.

Murugesan, a resident of the area, said that the electrical connection to operate the borewell was procured only on December 10. He said that some pipes were broken post-inauguration.

According to an engineer of the Madurai Corporation, the facility was not opened due to a tiff between ruling party members and some representatives of the laundry men.

However, when contacted, Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar said that the issue was brought to his notice recently and the facility would be put to use immediately after sorting out the issues.