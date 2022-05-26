Washermen stage dharna

THOOTHUKUDI

Washermen staged a dharna in the dhobi ghat on Thursday demanding allotment of shops in the renovated dhobi ghat only to the washermen instead of allotting the shops through public tender.

After the State Government allotted 9.45 acres of land, the dhobi ghat was created at Anna Nagar in 1955. Since the Corporation decided to renovate it with more facilities and shops under the Smart City project, 80% of the work has been completed.

When the Corporation administration decided to allot the shops built in the renovated dhobi ghat through public tender, the washermen opposed it saying that the shops should be allotted to them as they were using it since 1955.

Even as the stalemate continues in allotting the shops to the washermen, they staged a dharna in the dhobi ghat on Thursday. As they, led by president of Thoothukudi City Washermen’s Welfare Association, president S. Chockalingam, raised slogans against the “official apathy”, corporation officials held talks with them and assured them that no decision would be taken against their interest.

Accepting it, the protesters withdrew their agitation.