Washermen families submit petition seeking free house sites

Washermen families from Veeravanallur at the Tirunelveli collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Demanding free house sites, a group of below poverty line washermen families living in Veeravanallur near Cheranmahadevi in the district submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday.

The petitioners, led by R. Maharajan, secretary, Tirunelveli District Washermen Central Committee, said the 22 families submitted a petitions on several occasions in the past seeking free house sites. When the revenue officials were instructed three years ago to identify a suitable land for them, they zeroed in on a land and the Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi initiated steps for giving free house sites. After the Sub-Collector was transferred, the revenue officials shelved the efforts.

“When we submitted a petition afresh three months ago at the weekly grievance redress meet, the Collector again asked the revenue officials to set in motion the steps for distribution of free house sites to the poor washermen families,” he added.

Mr. Maharajan alleged that the village administrative officer of Veeravanallur misguided the officials and thwarted the attempt. “Hence, we appeal to the Collector to give us free house sites as we are all from below poverty line families living in thatched sheds with our children.”

A group of residents from Fatima Nagar near Melapalayam submitted a petition seeking action against a few persons who were allegedly threatening to drive them out of their houses after registering fake land registration documents. The petitioners said around 150 families were living near the weekly cattle market of Melapalayam after buying the land from a promoter.

However, a couple of influential persons from Melapalayam, who had registered fake land documents with the help of officials in the Department of Registration, were threatening to drive the families out of their houses as they were claiming that the land belonged to them.

“Besides issuing threats to the residents directly, they are carrying a fake and threatening campaign on social media also. Hence, the Collector should order an inquiry to bring out the truth and save 150 families,” they appealed.

A group of Thamizhaga Makkal Jananaayaga Katchi cadre, led by its southern regional secretary T. Abdul Jaffer, submitted a petition appealing to the Collector to give instructions to educational institutions in the district not to allow RSS training sessions on the premises of the schools or the colleges.

The petitioners said the RSS, which conducted its training session on a government school premises in Coimbatore recently, was attempting to organise the event in Tirunelveli too by contacting correspondents or the heads of schools and colleges.

“Since the RSS, which spreads hatred everywhere against people following Islam and Christianity, is attempting to organise its shaka in schools or colleges, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned not to allow such training sessions in educational institutions,” Mr. Jaffer said.