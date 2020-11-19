Three feared washed away in wild stream

Rajapalayam

19 November 2020 22:06 IST

Three youths went missing after they had gone to bathe in Peiyanyattru Odai under Mamsapuram police station limits on Thursday.

The police identified them as K. Gopi (22), L. Palpandi (23), M. Muktheeswaran (25) of Kottaipatti near Srivilliputtur. The trio along with two others had gone to bathe in the wild stream.

However, one of them, P. Sathyaprakash (20) rushed home and told villagers that the trio, who were bathing, were washed away in the stream. With overnight heavy rain in the Western Ghats, the stream was in spate with strong current, according Srivilliputtur Tahsildar R. Saravanan.

Advertising

Advertising

Revenue officials were supervising the search operation conducted by local police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Meanwhile, a couple was injured when a wet mud wall of their hut collapsed at Devadanam near here. Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan inspected the rain-related works being carried out in Watrap, Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam areas on Thursday. The police said that M. Rajendran (45) and Pattiya Thai of Muppidathi Amman Temple Street under Seithur police station limits were admitted to the Government hospital here.

In another incident, K. Ponnuperumal (10) of Valayankulam near Mallankinaru was injured when a wall of a house near his house collapsed. The police said that the rear earthen wall of the house of I. Pandi (60) fell on his leg.

The officials oversaw the works to drain the rainwater that submerged the farms in Kansapuram in Watrap Taluk.

They inspected the works to remove blockages in Pilavakkal Pattupoochi bridge. They also inspected various water bodies that were getting huge inflow in the western taluks.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), V. Jayakumar, Sub-Collector, C. Dinesh Kumar, Executive Engineer, Upper Vaippar Basin (Watrap), Raja, Joint Director, Agriculture, Uthandaraman, were among those who were present.

Meanwhile, Kovilar dam recorded the highest rainfall of 104.6 mm in Virudhunagar district in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday. This was followed by Pilavakal dam 69 mm, Srivilliputtur 48.80, Watrap 38.40, Vembakottai 35, Sivakasi 33, Rajapalayam 32, Sattur 26, Kovilankulam 22.80, Kariyapatti 16.80 mm and Aruppukottai and Virudhunagar 8 mm each

The rain in Western Ghats brought huge inflow of 320 cusecs into Sastha Koil dam where the water level touched the maximum level of 103.40 metres. With a storage of 36.47 mcft, the entire inflow of 320 cusecs was being discharged.

The level in Periyar Pilavakkal dam was 202.60 metres, just two metres short of touching the maximum water level of 204.50 metres. While the inflow as 457.83 cusecs, 200 cusecs was being discharged for irrigation.

The level in Kovilar dam was also fast increasing with an inflow of 200.89 cusecs and the level stood at 207 metres (212 metres). Kullur Sandhai dam was getting 46.85 cusecs and the level stood at 28.78 metres (30.20 metres).