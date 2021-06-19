Warning against dumping biomedical waste

TIRUNELVELI

Stern legal action will be taken against those who violate the biomedical waste management guidelines, Collector V. Vishnu has warned.

In a statement, Mr. Vishnu said the hospitals generating biomedical waste should scrupulously follow Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s notification while collecting, segregating and disposing of this harmful waste. The biomedical waste getting generated in hospitals and other places should be handed over for common incineration or other modes of management within 48 hours.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board that monitors the implementation of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s notification on biomedical waste management had given sufficient instructions to hospitals, urban and rural local bodies and the Department of Public Health.

However, distressing reports and complaints on the dumping of biomedical waste on public land, roadsides, waterbodies etc. have shown that the notification was not being followed.

Hence, hospitals, COVID Care Centres, containment zones etc. should handover the biomedical wastes for safe disposal only to the authorised agency.