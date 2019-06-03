Warning against collecting exorbitant amount of fees

Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Monday said action would be taken against private schools that collect exorbitant amount of fees from students.

Addressing reporters, he said the Chief Education Officer and other education officials would conduct checks at schools if complaints were received. Stationery and other materials would be sent to schools as and when they were allotted, he added.

He said that cleaning of toilets, ensuring structural integrity and availability of basic amenities were ensured over the last few weeks. “As many schools were used as polling booths, all basic amenities were ensured at the time. If any complaints are received, we will address them,” he said.

He said the government exhibition at Kovilpatti would come to a close on Tuesday. “We are also taking steps to conduct a book fair in the next few months,” he said.

Adequate water was available for the district until July 10. Further, Manimuthar dam had been receiving 40 cusecs of water. “Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) plants had been set up at 13 villages in the coastal areas. Work at four places had been completed, while the rest would be completed soon,” he added.

The Collector said that cash seized when the Model Code of Conduct was in force was being returned in 178 cases, while 13 FIRs were registered.