Warm reception for tableau of freedom fighters

Virudhunagar

07 February 2022 21:37 IST

Virudhunagar district administration gave a warm reception to the Republic Day tableau of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, on Monday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, Superintendent of Police M. Manohar, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian and other officials showered flowers on the statues of freedom fighters as a mark of respect.

The tableau with the statues of various freedom fighters, including Marudhu Brothers, Velu Nachiyar, Kuyili, Veerapandia Kattabomman, Veeran Sundaralingam, Ondiveeran, Poolithevan, Azhagumuthu Kone, were in display for the public viewing at the Collectorate.