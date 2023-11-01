ADVERTISEMENT

Wards of fisherfolks to get training for civil services examinations

November 01, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited from wards of fishermen to get training for civil services examination. Twenty wards of marine and inland fishermen will get the free training. Graduate wards of members of Marine and Inland Fisherfolks Cooperative Society or Fisherfolks Welfare Board can benefit from the programme. They can download the applications from www.fisheries.tn.gov.in Further details can be obtained from the office of Assistant Directors/Deputy Directors (Fisheries) in the district, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said in a statement.

