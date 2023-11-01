Wards of fisherfolks to get training for civil services examinations

November 01, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Applications are invited from wards of fishermen to get training for civil services examination. Twenty wards of marine and inland fishermen will get the free training. Graduate wards of members of Marine and Inland Fisherfolks Cooperative Society or Fisherfolks Welfare Board can benefit from the programme. They can download the applications from www.fisheries.tn.gov.in Further details can be obtained from the office of Assistant Directors/Deputy Directors (Fisheries) in the district, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.