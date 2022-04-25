Ward members complain about ‘hijacking of powers’ by panchayat president’s husband, father-in-law

Five ward members of Gangaikondan village panchayat on Monday submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu appealing to him to restrain the husband and the father-in-law of their panchayat president from administering the rural local body, handling panchayat funds and awarding contracts.

In the petition, the ward members said the development of Gangaikondan village panchayat, having 12 wards, and implementation of development works was badly hit as village panchayat president P. Kavitha did not come to the panchayat office for the past five months. Instead, her husband and father-in-law, who held posts in the ruling DMK, were discharging the duties of the panchayat president.

“After occupying the seat of the panchayat president, either her husband or the father-in-law is administering the functioning of the village panchayat even though it is being opposed by the public and the ward members. When this issue was taken up with Ms. Kavitha and told her that they could not get redressed the grievances of the public, she asked us to discuss about any problem relating to the village panchayat with her husband or her father-in-law. Since we are being threatened by the duo, the Collector should intervene and ensure the smooth functioning of the Gangaikondan village panchayat with Ms. Kavitha in the chair,” said the aggrieved ward members.

The petitioners also alleged that the powers vested on the village panchayat president had been “misused” by her family members to award contracts and handle the funds.

“Instead of selecting the most essential development works, they, without consulting the ward members, are selecting and awarding the works. More than 100 work proposals, all finalised in this fashion, had been sent to the Block Development Officer for his mandatory nod. Moreover, the financial transaction of the village panchayat is not tabled in the panchayat meetings. If this situation is allowed to continue, we have decided to resign our posts,” the ward members said.

Gangaikondan village panchayat ward members M. Lakshmanan (ward 1), M. Amareshkumar (ward 11), P. Dhanaselvam (ward 10), K. Muthulakshmi (ward 8) and Shankar (ward 12) had signed in the petition submitted to the Collector.