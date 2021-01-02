Ward councillor ends life

Theni

02 January 2021 19:47 IST

A ward councillor Tamilselvan (38) of the AIADMK here in Mayilai & Kadamalai union representing ward 8, in Andipatti taluk, allegedly ended his life by suicide.

The functionary had recently joined the AIADMK from the DMK in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

After the elections were held, both the AIADMK and the DMK had won from seven wards each. After hectic behind the scene parleys, Tamilselvan had switched his loyalty to the AIADMK, following which the ruling party won the Union president post.

Under such circumstances, police said that about three days ago Tamilselvan had reportedly consumed poison. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, but died today.

A senior officer, who was investigating the case said that the victim had huge debts and as he was unable to repay them, he may have ended his life. Other angles were also being probed, he added.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.