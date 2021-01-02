Ward councillor ends life

A ward councillor Tamilselvan (38) of the AIADMK here in Mayilai & Kadamalai union representing ward 8, in Andipatti taluk, allegedly ended his life by suicide.
The functionary had recently joined the AIADMK from the DMK in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
After the elections were held, both the AIADMK and the DMK had won from seven wards each. After hectic behind the scene parleys, Tamilselvan had switched his loyalty to the AIADMK, following which the ruling party won the Union president post.
Under such circumstances, police said that about three days ago Tamilselvan had reportedly consumed poison. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, but died today.
A senior officer, who was investigating the case said that the victim had huge debts and as he was unable to repay them, he may have ended his life. Other angles were also being probed, he added.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath