May 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Madurai

Charges and counter charges of corruption, malpractice, untouchability and maladministration were issues that dominated a gram sabha meeting held in Sakkimangalam in Madurai district on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced conduct of special gram sabha meeting on May 1 (May Day) in all the panchayats.

As the meeting started, in the presence of nine ward members, zonal Block Development Officer and other officials, president Nagalakshmi hailing from SC community said that the vice-president Murugeswari’s husband Murugan had been interfering in the official works.

She went on to accuse the vice-president and her family members of stopping her from discharging her duties. She also charged that they shouted at her by using her caste name. “I have come here to improve the standards of the people... I do not intend to take any commission for works done,” she summed up.

Even as some of the ward members and public attempted to bring an order to conduct the meeting, the president’s supporters and her opponent’s used the gram sabha meeting to settle scores.

Speaking to The Hindu, the president said that in the last three years she had constructed an over head tank with 60,000 litres capacity, laid roads with paver block stones, fitted 500 street lights, anganwadi and also toilets in schools in the panchayat.

Denying all the charges, Murugeswari’s husband Murugan said that the president does not like to be questioned. “When public funds are wasted, is it not our duty to point it out”, he asked. “Construction of drainage channels in the panchayat has been done with sub-standard materials. Motors used to pump waters are not working. Roads, which were laid in the locality two years ago, had become non-motorable”, he charged.

“When these issues were raised, Nagalakshmi refused to answer and instead is accusing us of calling her by her caste name, which has no truth at all”, Murugan said and recalled meetings were held at least thrice in the presence of the Assistant Director (Panchayat) and the Block Development Officer in-charge of the panchayat on January 4, February 4 and March 13. However, the issues between them appeared to persist and it was witnessed at the gram sabha meeting.

With the president and vice-president being at loggerheads, functioning of the day-to-day administration and development works at Sakkimangalam panchayat, which has a little over 12000 population, has come to a standstill, say residents expressing their concern.