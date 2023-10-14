‘Wanted’ murder case accused arrested

October 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - DINDIGUL

An AIADMK functionary, Natarajan, who figured in a murder case and was allegedly absconding, was arrested by a special team of police in Koyambedu in Chennai on Saturday.

About two months ago, Suresh Kumar, 30, of Ambilikai, who worked as a driver in the firm run by Natarajan, died under mysterious circumstances. The body was said to have been disposed of hurriedly, after which the police swung into action and registered a case of murder.

A discreet probe indicated that six persons, led by one Vadivel, were behind the murder of Suresh Kumar. It is said that Suresh Kumar had siphoned off ₹6 lakh from Natarajan’s firm. In the process of recovering the stolen money, the accused beat up Suresh Kumar, in which he died.

The police arrested Vadivel and four others, and Natarajan, the prime suspect, was at large.

Oddanchatram Deputy Superintendent of Police Murugesan and the police went in search of the suspect to Bengaluru and Chennai, and finally arrested Natarajan in Koyambedu.

A senior police officer said Natarajan was the AIADMK candidate in Oddanchatram Assembly Constituency in 2021.

