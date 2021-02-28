Wall writings, banners being cleared: Collector

Political graffiti being removed by Tiruthangal municipal authorities on Sunday.

Virudhunagar

28 February 2021 22:05 IST

The Virudhunagar district administration has swung into action to implement the model code of conduct after Election Commission announced the schedule for eelction to Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.

All offices of elected representatives such as MLAs offices and offices of rural local bodies have been locked. Similarly, official vehicles given to them have been taken over by the administration, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, said.

Advertising

Advertising

The local bodies are also busy in removing flag poles, banners and wall writings of political parties on public and private buildings, said Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar.

All static surveillance teams and flying squads have started their field work. The election control room and monitoring room have also started functioning, he added.

With limited time available, the official machinery is geared up to expedite its works.