Wall writings, banners being cleared: Collector

The Virudhunagar district administration has swung into action to implement the model code of conduct after Election Commission announced the schedule for eelction to Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.
All offices of elected representatives such as MLAs offices and offices of rural local bodies have been locked. Similarly, official vehicles given to them have been taken over by the administration, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, said.
The local bodies are also busy in removing flag poles, banners and wall writings of political parties on public and private buildings, said Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar.
All static surveillance teams and flying squads have started their field work. The election control room and monitoring room have also started functioning, he added.
With limited time available, the official machinery is geared up to expedite its works.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath