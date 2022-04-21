Wall collapse: HC relief for two tenants

Bringing relief to two tenants, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an FIR so far as the two tenants were concerned. The tenants had occupied the ground floor of a dilapidated building on East Veli Street. A portion of the first floor collapsed resulting in the death of a police Head Constable in 2021.

On December 21, 2021, a police patrol team comprising K. Kannan and C. Saravanan were on rounds. At about 10 p.m. when they were standing near the dilapidated building the front portion of the building collapsed and bricks fell on both Kannan and Saravanan. Saravanan succumbed to his injuries.

The court was hearing the petition filed by J. Nagasankar and T. Subramanian. They sought the quash of the FIR registered against them by the Madurai police. The petitioners said that they occupied the ground floor. The top floor was occupied by someone else. Therefore, the allegations levelled against them were not maintainable, they said.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed the petitioners were only tenants occupying the ground floor portion. It was a portion of the first floor which collapsed. The legal duty to pull down the building was only on the owner. The building owner was under the legal duty to demolish the building pursuant to the notice issued by the Madurai Corporation.

The court observed that the the Corporation had issued notice under Section 327 of the Madurai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1971, as early as on November 30, 2020, calling upon the building owner to raze the building. The Corporation officials need not have waited beyond the notice period.

If under Section 327 (3) of Madurai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1971, the Commissioner had ordered the petitioners to vacate from the building and they had not complied with the order, that would constitute an illegal omission. There is nothing on record to show that the petitioners were served with the notice.

The judge observed that the building owner was given 14 days time to demolish the building. When the building owner did not take down the structure on his own, the Corporation could have stepped in and after giving notice to the occupants under Section 327 (3) of the Act, the Corporation could have taken action on its own. The Madurai Corporation failed to do so.

The building owner did not issue any eviction notice. The petitioners cannot be imputed with any knowledge that their omission to vacate the building would lead to the occurrence. The petitioners can be morally blamed for having been in occupation of a dilapidated building even after the local body served demolition notice.

But this conduct does not meet the standards of criminal liability .The building owner was obviously under a legal duty to demolish the building pursuant to the notice issued by the Corporation. The tenants who were in occupation of the ground floor portion cannot be prosecuted for the unfortunate occurrence, the judge said.

Continuance of the prosecution against the petitioners would certainly amount to an abuse of legal process, the judge said and made it clear that the FIR was quashed in so far as the petitioners are concerned. The judge said that the FIR was not quashed as such and the prosecution will go on against the main accused.