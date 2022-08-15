Walkthon and planting of saplings mark the day

ADVERTISEMENT

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across the city.

Dean A. Rathinavel hoisted the flag at the premises of Government Rajaji Hospital and Madurai Medical College.

The national flag was hoisted at the Gandhi Memorial Museum in the presence of its secretary Nanda Rao. School and college students and the public participated in the competitions held on Gandhian thoughts as part of the event.



Madras High Court Judge Justice P.N. Prakash paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on its premises.

The flag was hoisted by Sudha Koka, Commissioner of Central Excise and GST at the Central Excise Commissionerate, Madurai.

Independence Day was celebrated at Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School in K. Pudur in association with the Lions Club of Madurai City. Books on history of Madurai and Tamil culture were distributed to students on the occasion, said Headmaster S. Sheik Nabi.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tiruparankundran, Principal A. Jerald hoisted the national flag in the presence of the headmistress J. Amutha. Pradheepa of class IX received CWS certificate for her excellence in NCC as the best cadet of the year 202 and school toppers were awarded with meritorious certificates.

Independence day celebrations were held at Mepco Schlenk Nursery And Primary School, Sri Aurobindo Mira Group of Educational Institutions, Vishaal De Mall, Chinmaya Mission Madurai as well.

Vice Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, J. Kumar hoisted the national flag at the university premises as part of the celebrations. Registrar M. Sivakumar was also present. ‘Thiyaga Chemmal’ award was presented to U. L. Veeranathevar, a freedom fighter.

Books on 75 freedom fighters of Madurai district, their photographs, stamps and coins as a collection were released as part of the event. As many as 75 people donated blood, 500 saplings were planted while cultural performances were staged by students of five colleges.

Madurai Kamaraj University College, principal, B. George elaborated on the contribution of great freedom fighters and leaders at the Independence Day celebrations at the college.

The national flag was hoisted by American College principal M. Davamani Christober, on the campus. Around 1,000 students from NSS and NCC cadets, teaching and non-teaching faculty members took part in the celebrations.

Lady Doak College principal Christianna Singh flagged off a ‘tricolour’ bike rally and ‘drive against drugs’ walkathon taken out by its 515 college students as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Geetha Kanagaraj, Associate Professor of PG & Research Centre of English hoisted the flag, as part of the event.

Aravind Eye Hospital chairman P. Namperumalsamy hoisted the national flag at the hospital premises. Dr. Kim, Dr. Usha, Dr. Krishnadass and around 200 doctors and medical workers participated in the celebrations.

Dhan foundation executive director, M.P. Vasimalai hoisted the national flag at its head office.

Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan hoisted the national flag on the premises of the Chamber.

Agrofood Trade Centre director S. Rathinavel hoisted the national flag at the centre’s premises.

Independence day celebrations were held in Y. Pudupatti and Kadakunaru village by Unnat Bharat Abhiyan in association with PG and Research Department of Social Work Family Child Welfare Specialisation of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences.