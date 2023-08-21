HamberMenu
Walkers’ path inaugurated in Thoothukudi

August 21, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha MP K. Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan at the new walking track at Seena Vana kulam in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Lok Sabha MP K. Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan at the new walking track at Seena Vana kulam in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A walkers’ path created at the recently renovated Si. Va. Tank on Thoothukudi – Meelavittaan Road opened to the public on Monday.

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, who inaugurated the 2,480 metre-long path constructed on an outlay of ₹2 crore, appealed to the public to make use of the facility regularly to keep good health and positive frame of mind.

 The tank and the adjoining mango grove, which used to attract a decent crowd during karinaal, the day after Pongal till two decades ago, was in a state of neglect due to poor maintenance. Hence, it was decided to restore the water body besides creating a walkers’ path to ensure regular flow of public to the spot, she said.

 Ms. Kanimozhi also inaugurated the planting of 25,000 tree saplings along the tank to mark the birth centenary of her father and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and inspected the Kuttaththu Madasamy Temple tank in Silverpuram.

 Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present.

