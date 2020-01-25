Walkathon on women empowerment

MADURAI

Around 3,000 people took part in the 14th edition of walkathon organised by Dhan Foundation here on Saturday.

Collector T.G. Vinay, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and Managing Director of Hi-Tech Arai Private Limited B.T. Bangera flagged off the walkathon. The participants started from Mariamman Teppakulam and reached Gandhi Memorial Museum.

Based on the theme ‘Women empowerment’, the walkathon saw the participation of hundreds of women from Dhan Foundation’s Kalanjiam Movement ( a movement of women self-help groups), along with students from schools and colleges. Executive Director of the Foundation M. P. Vasimalai also took part in the walkathon.

During the valedictory session, women and adolescent girls shared their experiences and discussed the areas that need improvement to achieve women empowerment.

Cultural programmes were held during the valedictory session. Prizes were also distributed for winners of drawing and essay writing competition.