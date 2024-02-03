Walkathon on new social order

February 03, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Highlighting various individual and social changes that should take place in society, Dhan Foundation conducted a walkathon with the theme ‘towards a new social order,’ here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kumar flagged off the 18th annual ‘Walkathon’ at Mariamman Teppakulam in the morning in which more than 5,000 members participated. The rally that started at Teppakulam passed via Anna Nagar and Collectorate and ended at the Gandhi Memorial Museum.

Over 1,000 people, including college students, volunteers, general public and members of Urban and Rural Regional Kalanjiyam — a women’s self-help group (SHG) of the Dhan Foundation, took part in the rally. The rally which was organised for the 18th time focused much on informing people to follow individual discipline to being about a greater social change.

The rally stressed the importance of education, employment, maintaining personal hygiene, being environmentally conscious and others. Mahatma Gandhi’s life mission – Swaraj, which dealt with higher interdependence and self-reliance, should be the highest goal a person should aspire to achieve, said the organisers.

Secretary of Gandhi Memorial Museum K.R. Nanda Rao said that the museum was happy to collaborate with the foundation to propagate the ideas of Sarvodaya.

Akila Devi of Dhan Foundation said that revocation works were undertaken at the JC Kumarappa hut on the Gandhi memorial museum premises.

Executive Director, Dhan Foundation, M.P. Vasimalai, and President, Kalanjiyam Foundation, P. Chinnapillai, were also present at the event.