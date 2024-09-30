GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walkathon held to raise awareness of healthy heart

Published - September 30, 2024 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

To mark World Heart Day on September 29, Madurai Apollo Speciality Hospitals organised a walkathon aimed at promoting heart health and encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

The Walkathon began at 6. a.m. at Thiyagarajar Arts and Science College here and concluded at Apollo Speciality Hospitals at 8.30 a.m. The event featured both 3 km and 5 km routes. Participants received T-shirts, bags, refreshments, medals, and certificates.

Mr. P. Neelakannan, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospitals, inaugurated the Walkathon, followed by a special address from Cardiologists Dr. V. Sridhar, Dr. C. Vivek Bose, Dr. P. Subburamakrishnan, Dr. M. Rangamanikandan, General Surgeon Dr.Bennet Raj Mohan and Nephrologist Dr.Arun Prasath, who highlighted the importance of regular screenings and early diagnosis.

Published - September 30, 2024 10:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.