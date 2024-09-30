Walkathon held to raise awareness of healthy heart

To mark World Heart Day on September 29, Madurai Apollo Speciality Hospitals organised a walkathon aimed at promoting heart health and encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

The Walkathon began at 6. a.m. at Thiyagarajar Arts and Science College here and concluded at Apollo Speciality Hospitals at 8.30 a.m. The event featured both 3 km and 5 km routes. Participants received T-shirts, bags, refreshments, medals, and certificates.

Mr. P. Neelakannan, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospitals, inaugurated the Walkathon, followed by a special address from Cardiologists Dr. V. Sridhar, Dr. C. Vivek Bose, Dr. P. Subburamakrishnan, Dr. M. Rangamanikandan, General Surgeon Dr.Bennet Raj Mohan and Nephrologist Dr.Arun Prasath, who highlighted the importance of regular screenings and early diagnosis.