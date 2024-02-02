Walkathon ‘for a new social order’ in Madurai on Saturday

February 02, 2024 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - MADURAI

Dhan Foundation is organising a walkathon in the city on February 3, Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, its executive director M.P. Vasimalai said that walkathons were being organised every year on different development themes since 2007, and 17 walkathons in nine different themes had been organised so far.

“The theme for the 18th walkathon is ‘Towards a new social order.’ Today, people have become attached to money. Common good has been replaced by selfish gains. Basic values have been forgotten. Our rich culture has been destroyed. The environment has been polluted. A sick mentality pervades the society.

“People are living under an illusion that economic prosperity is the essence of life. Hence, Dhan Foundation wants to steer the community towards a different social order. We know we have to travel a long way. The path is dark. But, with the light from the lamp of ‘Aram’ (virtues), DHAN wants to lead people towards a new social order,” Mr. Vasimalai said.

“Just as a small flower in the desert gives hope to many, DHAN believes that our action will give encouragement to people who have lost hope,” he said.

About 5,000 people are expected to take part in Walkathon 2024. It will start from Teppakulam at 8 am. and end at Gandhi Museum