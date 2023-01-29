Walkathon calls for corruption free society in Ramanathapuram

January 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A walkathon was taken out by the general public comprising farmers, women, students and fishermen in Ramanathapuram Town organised by Dhan Foundation on Saturday.

Flagging off the campaign, Additional Collector (Development) K. J. Praveen Kumar said such participation from the public would help educate the masses regarding their rights and responsibilities.

Starting from Aranmanai, the walkathon went through the main thoroughfares and reached the new bus stand. The student community distributed pamphlets to the shopkeepers and others on the need for keeping the environment clean and green.

The farmers’ and womenfolk, who walked down the lanes also said the Dhan Foundation worked towards a clean eco-system. By keeping the waterbodies clean and free from any type of encroachment, the water table has been enhanced in the block. “We have to set the foundation for our children...” they said.

The participants also urged the youngsters to cultivate clean habits and spread the awareness about the evils of liquor and tobacco.

Dhan Foundation president Vellaiappan, secretary Selvapandian and among others participated.