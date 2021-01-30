Walk out at panchayat union council meet

Virudhunagar

Majority

of the councillors, including those from the ruling AIADMK, staged a walk out during the Virudhunagar Panchayat Union council meeting held here on Friday protesting against ‘wasteful’ expenditure proposed by Chairperson R. Sumathi.

Members cutting across party lines questioned the rationale behind spending ₹80 lakh on a building for self help group federation at Moolipatti when officials of the local body were claiming that there were no funds even to take up minor works to fulfil basic amenities.

“For the last 18 months, I have been pleading to construct drainage for 50 metres to prevent water stagnation and mosquito breeding. The officials who have been denying this work on the grounds of lack of funds were trying to invest ₹80 lakh on a building,” said ruling party councillor, E. Mariappan, of ward number 18.

A DMK member (ward 19), P.K. Sankararaj, complained that the subjects in the agenda had not been consulted with the elected representatives.

“The officials have no answer as to why they should spend so much of money. Besides, the location of the building for the SHGs is in a very remote place,” he complained. Mr. Mariappan said that with shortage of funds for the project, ₹20 lakh was being taken from the general fund.

Mr. Sankararaj also raised the question against the proposal to spend ₹10 lakh on renovation of the office of the Block Development Officer. Amidst opposition from majority of councillors, when the Chairperson said that she would go ahead with the agenda, most of the councillors from all parties walked out of the hall.

“Only the Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson Muthulakshmi and two other ruling party members were present inside the hall. No other member has signed giving their consent for the subjects in the agenda,” said Mr. Mariappan.

In the 25-member panchayat union, AIADMK has 14 councillors (with one deceased), DMK nine and others two.