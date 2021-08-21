Walk-in vaccination camp

21 August 2021 20:59 IST

Those who are yet to get covid-19 vaccine can use this chance

MADURAI

From now on, people who have not yet got the vaccine shots for covid-19 virus can walk-in to any of the designated vaccination centres and get inoculated, according to Collector S Aneesh Shekhar.

In a press release here on Saturday, he said that with adequate vaccines in hand, the administration had planned to accommodate more people, especially those in the peripheries, with the dosage.

As for those residing in the Madurai city limits and who have already registered in the website of Madurai Corporation www.maduraicorporation.co.in. can have the vaccine shots between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

After 11 a.m. till 4 p.m., those without registration can get the vaccine shots through the 12 designated locations by producing the approved identity card.

The district administration, Dr. Aneesh Shekhar said that it had also planned to hold special camps at block levels from Monday to Thursday for teachers and non-teaching staff. Those who have not yet got the vaccine shots may get benefitted through the camps to be held across the district.

The Collector said that all private establishments and industrial undertakings in the city and the district should ensure that their employees had taken the vaccine shots without fail. Any negligence would be seriously viewed by the authorities. He also appealed to private companies to approach the Health department for any assistance. In the event of a large number of employees, the modalities could be worked out and if needed, a special camp could be explored for the purpose.

The doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital said that there was no need for the public to rush to the vaccine centres. Instead of crowding, they can look at the website of the Madurai Corporation and get the vaccine at any of the approved locations.