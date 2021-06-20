Waive patent rules on COVID-19 on vaccines and medicines: forum

‘Vaccine is the main arsenal in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic’

Members of Swadeshi Jagran Manch conducted an awareness programme here on Sunday, emphasising on the need to temporarily waive patent rules on COVID-19 vaccines and medicines.

State Convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch H. Adhiseshan said that COVID-19 vaccine was the main arsenal in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. There was an urgent need to administer the vaccine to a vast number of people in the country at the earliest.

So, the World Trade Organisation must waive patent rules for COVID-19 vaccines for the next five years for the larger interests of the public. “If the patent rules are waived, the production of the vaccine will vastly increase so as to meet the demand. Moreover, it will also help in bringing down the price of the vaccines,” said Mr. Adhiseshan.

The huge companies that produce COVID-19 vaccines and medicines must voluntarily help in waiving the patents. “All stakeholders must not focus on earning profits, but work towards the benefit of the public,” he added.