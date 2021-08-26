Waiting hall for petitioners at police stations

Madurai

26 August 2021 21:28 IST

All the police stations in Madurai city police limits have been provided with a waiting hall for the benefit of petitioners coming there.

With all the police stations already having nominated a receptionist, the petitioners now can have a furnished hall to sit till they are able to meet the police official concerned.

“Until now, the petitioners had to wait on the road or under the shade of trees when the officials go out for their routine field work. Now, we have provided furniture, fan and water facilities for them,” Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said.

The receptionist notes down the name, address and phone number of the petitioners and also collects petitions from them and guides them to the right police officer to air their grievance.

While in new police station buildings, an exclusive room has been allocated for the petitioners, in old buildings new structures have been put up within the premises.

“Half of the anger and anxiety of the petitioners are taken care when they are given a seat and their grievances are listened to by the police personnel,” said Inspector of Police (Keeraithurai) G. Pethuraj, said.