Wait-in stir by AIKS members

Cadres of various political parties staging a road roko in Tirunelveli on Monday.

14 December 2020 18:46 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Led by All India Kisan Sabha members, cadres from various political parties and organisations staged a wait-in in front of the Collectorate on Monday in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi against the Farm Acts and demanding immediate repeal of the Acts.

The protesters, led by P. Perumbadaiyar, State vice-president of AIKS, staged wait-in in which148 persons, including 14 women were detained.

The protesters said the controversial Farm Acts which are supporting the corporate should be withdrawn completely.

“The Acts had been passed by the Narendra Modi-led government in the Parliament without a debate for ensuring more profit to multi-billionaires while the farmers, the primary producers, are being decimated. To make things worse, the Palaniswami-led State Government is supporting the Acts for its survival,” they charged.

Taking out a procession from their party office at Kokkirakulam, the Congress cadres, led by the party’s Tirunelveli city district president K. Sankarapandian, joined the AIKS protesters. Functionaries of CPI (M) too joined this agitation after staging a demonstration in front of Reliance Supermarket. Cadres of MDMK and members of various farmers’ associations also joined the agitation.

Though the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Thamizh Puligal had announced that the outfits would organise a rail roko in support of the protesting farmers, the agitation was converted into a demonstration as the police made it clear that any disruption in the rail traffic would lead to their detention and subsequent remand in judicial custody.

In Thoothukudi, 164 protesters were arrested as the AIKS along with the cadres from other political parties and organisations staged a similar agitation in front of the Collectorate while 122 persons were held in Tenkasi.