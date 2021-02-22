Wait-in protest by anganwadi workers, helpers

Anganwadi workers and helpers on Monday staged wait-in protest near the Collectorate to highlight their demands.
The protestors said the State government should recognise them as government employees and give them timescale. Besides giving pension to retired anganwadi workers and helpers, family pension should also be given in the event of their death. Gratuity of ₹10 lakh should be given to anganwadi workers, while this amount should be fixed as ₹.5 lakh for assistants.
When the protestors, led by Gnanammal, district secretary of Anganwadi Workers, Helpers Welfare Association, were marching towards the Collectorate, they were stopped at MGR Statue near the District Science Centre and directed to a ground near the Collectorate.
In Thoothukudi, district president A. Mariammal presided over the agitation and State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association N. Venkatesan inaugurated the protest.
Similar agitations were organised by anganwadi workers near Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari Collectorates also.
