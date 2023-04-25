ADVERTISEMENT

Wait-in protest by anganwadi workers, assistants

April 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Anganwadi workers staging a wait-in agitation in Palayamkottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers’ and Assistants’ Association began a wait-in protest in Palayamkottai on Tuesday evening to highlight their demands.

The protesters said the government should pay the electricity bill of anganwadis and the cost of LPG cylinder as mentioned in the bill. Since the extreme heat wave prevailing across the State had forced the government to declare summer vacation for school and college students, it should be extended to anganwadi children too.

Vacancies of angawadi workers should be filled and those who had served for 10 years should be given promotion without any precondition. Angawadis having just 10 children should not be downgraded as ‘mini anganwadis’ and those with five children should not be merged with ‘main anganwadis’, they stressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the protesters had planned to start their agitation on the Collectorate premises, they were forced to shift it to Jothipuram Ground near Palayamkottai bus stand.

Similar agitation started in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US