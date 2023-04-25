Wait-in protest by anganwadi workers, assistants

April 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers’ and Assistants’ Association began a wait-in protest in Palayamkottai on Tuesday evening to highlight their demands.

The protesters said the government should pay the electricity bill of anganwadis and the cost of LPG cylinder as mentioned in the bill. Since the extreme heat wave prevailing across the State had forced the government to declare summer vacation for school and college students, it should be extended to anganwadi children too.

Vacancies of angawadi workers should be filled and those who had served for 10 years should be given promotion without any precondition. Angawadis having just 10 children should not be downgraded as ‘mini anganwadis’ and those with five children should not be merged with ‘main anganwadis’, they stressed.

Even though the protesters had planned to start their agitation on the Collectorate premises, they were forced to shift it to Jothipuram Ground near Palayamkottai bus stand.

Similar agitation started in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts as well.