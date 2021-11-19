Wait for a rich Christmas treat

Christmas cake mixing ceremony under way at Fortune Pandiyan Hotel in Madurai on Friday.

19 November 2021 21:21 IST

MADURAI

What is Christmas without cakes and what is Christmas season without the cake-mixing ceremony.

Fortune Pandiyan Hotel readied itself for the festival season with a cake-mixing ceremony on Friday. The patrons and the chefs poured cashew nuts, dates, candied orange peel, cherry, dry ginger chips, raisins, sultanas and spices into the cake mix, along with bottles of wine, rum, brandy and other spirits.

As good things never happen overnight, one must wait quite a bit to bite into it, as Christmas cake mixing is done weeks in advance so as to get the right flavour.

G. Vasudevan, Managing Director, S. Rajan, General Manager, and Head Chef Stalin, along with the hotel guests, made the cake mixing.

The entire kitchen team spent almost six hours arranging the whole lot of assorted fruits — 80 kg in all.

The end product will be a 200-220 kg rich Christmas plum cake. The fruits will be allowed to soak for a month and the cakes will be available for sale latest by December 18.