Wages of manual labourers at paddy DPCs should be paid by government; say farmers

March 24, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam has suggested payment of wages to manual labourers employed at direct paddy procurement (DPC) centres by the government to prevent farmers being forced to pay upto ₹80 per bag.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievance redress meeting, chaired by Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, here on Friday, the sangam’s Virudhunagar district secretary, V. Murugan, complained that farmers were being forced to pay ₹40 to ₹80 per bag of paddy at the direct procurement centres functioning in Virudhunagar district. He contended that the officials were forcibly collecting the money from the farmers in order to pay wages for the manual labourers involved in unloading of paddy bags at the DPCs.

Mr. Murugan also suggested that monitoring committees, including officers and farmers, should be formed at all DPCs to avoid such incidents.

The farmers were told that 20,244 tonnes of paddy was procured from 3,740 farmers through 37 DPCs for which ₹37.68 crores had been paid.

Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam leader N.A. Ramachandra Raja complained that as per Fair and Remunerative Price, the farmers should be paid payment for the cane supplied to sugar mills within 15 days on procurement. However, the officials were claiming that they could get the money after the court cases are decided.

Stating that it was not fair on part of officials to delay payment, Mr. Ramachandra Raja said that a State-level meeting comprising Minister for Agriculture, officers and cane farmers should be held every month to make quick decisions.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district president Vijayamurugan complained that officials were trying to fleece farmers by slapping cess at higher rates for the coconut they transport.

He said that DPCs should be opened at Mamsapuram and Watrap for procuring full coconuts from farmers, as private traders were trying to buy them at an unremunerative rate. “Farmers have to pay higher transportation charges for taking their coconuts to the DPC at Rajapalayam,” he said.

Whenever farmers took their farm produce such as paddy and coconut to sell in DPCs, the officials would intercept and demand payment of cess for the produce, said Mr. Ramachandra Raja. “What proof of identity do we have to prove that we are farmers to avoid payment of cess?” he said.

To a demand for setting up of a mango market at Rajapalayam to ensure better price for mango farmers, Joint Director of Agriculture S. Uthandaraman promised to look into it.

When the issue of Nilaiyur Kambikudi canal project was raised, a farmer said that the project, a four-decade-old demand of farmers, was nearing completion. However, to ensure full benefit of the scheme for farmers of Allalaperi, additional funds were required, he said. The Collector promised to inspect the work.

The farmers demanded that farmer producer organisations should be formed including farmers from all villages.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar; Personal Assistant-Agriculture to Collector Nachiyarammal; and Joint Director of Animal Husbandry A. Koil Rajan were among those who were present.