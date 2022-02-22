Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 97.60 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 100 cusecs and 918.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 105.20 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 50 cusecs and 475 cusecs of water was discharged.