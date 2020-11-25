VVPATs, control units sent to Madurai

As many as 630 voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines and 520 control units of electronic voting machines were sent from Virudhunagar to Madurai district election unit.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan inspected the exercise of shifting 100 VVPAT machines that were used for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Virudhunagar district and kept at Ramanathapuram Regulation Market godown.

Similarly, 530 VVPAT machines and 520 control units were taken from Vembakottai taluk office.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Tahsildars Ayyakutti (Election) and Muthulakshmi (Virudhunagar) were present.