Voting machines to be exhibited at government offices in Madurai district

December 18, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Madurai

The Madurai district administration has organised demonstration of electronic voting machines to create awareness and enhance people’s knowledge about the voting process,

Based on the direction of the Election Commission of India, the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were sent from a warehouse near Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai to all 10 Assembly constituencies in the district to provide training to election officers and to demonstrate them to the people.

Madurai district with 10 Assembly constituencies has 3,862 control units, 7110 EVMs and 4,027 VVPAT machines.

The machines would be sent through a mobile unit for demonstration at every possible location. The number of machines, which would be exclusively used for this purpose, would be informed to all recognised political parties, said a press release.

Further, the machines would be exhibited at the District Collector office, revenue divisional offices, Corporation Assistant Commissioner’s offices ad taluk offices to enable people to have an idea about the machine and its working model.

