GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Voting machines to be exhibited at government offices in Madurai district

December 18, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

 The Madurai district administration has organised demonstration of electronic voting machines to create awareness and enhance people’s knowledge about the voting process, 

Based on the direction of the Election Commission of India, the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were sent from a warehouse near Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai to all 10 Assembly constituencies in the district to provide training to election officers and to demonstrate them to the people.  

Madurai district with 10 Assembly constituencies has 3,862 control units, 7110 EVMs and 4,027 VVPAT machines.

The machines would be sent through a mobile unit for demonstration at every possible location. The number of machines, which would be exclusively used for this purpose, would be informed to all recognised political parties, said a press release.  

Further, the machines would be exhibited at the District Collector office, revenue divisional offices, Corporation Assistant Commissioner’s offices ad taluk offices to enable people to have an idea about the machine and its working model. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.