‘Voting is bounden duty of all’

Every citizen, on turning 18 years old, has the responsibility to cast his/ her vote during elections, said Additional Collector Vishnu Chandran here on Saturday.

Speaking at the 10th National Voters’ Day awareness programme, organised at Kamaraj College, he said that in every election at least 30 % of eligible voters did not cast their votes. To ensure that all voters turn up at the polling stations and exercise their rights, the Election Commission of India had been organising such awareness programmes for the last one decade.

So, every voter particularly those who have turned 18 years should vote, he said and urged the public to join in the mega programme and be a part of the democratic process. As a part of the awareness programme, the district administration had conducted rallies and took pledge on the occasion. A large number of students, officials from various departments, college principal T Nagarajan and NSS coordinator A Devaraj, among others, participated.

In Tirunelveli, District Revenue Officer P Muthuramalingam unveiled a number of events as part of the awareness programme. Thanking the district administration, a differently-abled person and a visually challenged person, recalled their experience of casting their votes for the first time in 2019 election held in May.

Likewise, a pledge was administered and signature campaign was conducted at the Collectorate. The Mahalir Thittam organised events involving students and women to highlight the significance of voting. Sub-Collector (Cheranmahadevi) Prathik Dayal honoured the staff who had performed well during the poll. Some children cut a cake marking their birthday at the Collectorate.

Ramanathapuram

Over 500 students from various colleges took out an awareness rally from the Ramalingavilasam Palace to the Revenue Divisional Office in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao flagged off the rally and urged people to vote in elections. He said the district has a total electorate of 11,22,442 and that new voters are being added to the list. He said that those who have completed 18 years must register themselves in the list.