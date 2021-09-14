89,691 to cast their votes on October 9

Model code of conduct has come into force across all panchayats in three unions of Sattur, Rajapalayam and Virudhunagar and in 35 panchayats in other panchayat unions where election would be held for 54 posts of rural local bodies.

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that ordinary election would be held for one post of district panchayat ward councillors, three posts of panchayat union ward councillors, four posts of Presidents of village panchayats and 46 posts of village panchayat ward members.

A total of 89,691 voters, including 43,379 men, 46,302 women and 10 transgenders would be eligible to cast their franchise on October 9.

A total of 14 Returning Officers and 46 Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed for the election.

Filing of nominations that would begin on September 15, will go on on till September 22. Scrutiny of papers will be taken up on September 23 and last date of withdrawal of nomination is on September 25.

Counting of votes will be taken up on October 12. Indirect election for the posts of Village panchayat Vice-Presidents would be held on October 22.