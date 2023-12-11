Votes in more than one place: notices sent to 1,686 voters of Radhapuram constituency 

December 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Election Commission of India has sent notices to 1,686 electorates of Radhapuram Assembly constituency, who have votes in more than one place within this segment.

Interestingly, Speaker M. Appavu lost the Assembly election in controversial manner in 2016 to AIADMK candidate I.S. Inbadurai in this constituency by just 49 votes.

The case filed against this election by Mr. Appavu is still pending before the Supreme Court.

Following a complaint from AIADMK’s youth wing secretary of Radhapuram union Murugesan, the Election Commission of India has taken this action against the voters having votes in more than once place. A good number of these 1,686 voters has votes in two places and has been given as many different Electors Photo Identity Cards with same photo.

In his complaint to the Election Commission of India, Mr. Murugesan had stated that the names of more than 2,000 deceased voters had not been deleted from the voters’ list even after the local authorities were pointed out about this blunder. Moreover, more than 1,500 voters had been given voting right by the Election Commission of India in more than one place without verifying the facts submitted by the voters through field verification.

Hence, the Election Commission of India should conduct a comprehensive probe into the double and triple entry of voters in the electoral roll and take steps for deleting the names of deceased electorate, Mr. Murugesan had prayed.

Based on his complaint, the ECI conducted a preliminary inquiry and found that 1,686 voters of Radhapuram Assembly constituency have votes in more than one place. A person living in a particular address in Pathamanathapuram near Kuttam in Thisaiyanvilai Taluk has been given two EPICs with the names Ragupathy and Raghavan.

Another person with 3 different addresses (Levinjipuram, Kovankulam and Chettikulam) has been given votes in different names – Chelladurai, Chinnadurai and Idhayalingam – with three different EPICs. But all three photos in the electoral roll are the same.

“It’s learnt that the anganwadi workers are likely to be instructed to check these 1,686 voters having votes in more than one place and the 2,000-odd deceased voters through field verification. If one Assembly constituency (Radhapuram segment) has this much of bogus votes, what will be the state of affairs in Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency? The election section officials should take appropriate steps for weeding out bogus voters before the Parliamentary elections to be held next year,” Mr. Murugesan said.

