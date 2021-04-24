Votes in control units with technical snag will not be counted

Under new rules of the Election Commission, Control Units (CUs) of electronic voting machines (EVMs) will not be repaired, when they develop malfunctioning during counting of votes on May 2.

“If any CU develops technical snag, no effort will be taken to repair it, but such unit will be kept under the custody of Returning Officer and the counting of votes in other CUs will continue without stoppage,” District Election Officer R. Kannan said.

In earlier elections, such malfunctioning units were taken up for repair to enable counting of votes.

But under the new rules, if the votes polled in such units were less than the margin of votes between the first and second candidates at the end of completion of counting in all other CUs, those CUs (malfunctioned) will not be taken up for counting at all, he said.

“For example, if 800 votes are polled in a particular CU (as per 17C record) that has developed technical fault and the margin of votes between the first and second candidates is more than 800, then that CU need not be taken for counting at all as it would not change the final outcome. Instead, the votes (here 800) will be deleted from the total number of votes counted in that particular constituency,” he said.

In earlier elections, if the display section in the Control Unit failed to display the results, the officials used to attach auxiliary display unit to retrieve the results. Otherwise, printers were also used to get the results, Returning Officer for Sivakasi Assembly Constituency, C. Dinesh Kumar, said.

In case, the margin between first and second candidates was less than the number of votes polled in the malfunctioned CU, instead of repairing it, the printed paper slips of the respective Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) unit would be counted, he said.